State representative, House assistant majority leader, Medford Democrat

Welfare benefits are supposed to meet families’ basic needs so parents can raise their children. But right now in Massachusetts, the maximum grant for a family of three in public or subsidized housing with no countable income is only $593 a month. Half the federal poverty level — sometimes called the Deep Poverty threshold — is $889 a month for a family of three. In Massachusetts, 31,000 families — with a combined 53,000 children — try to survive on grants that fall far below this threshold.

I am a co-sponsor of the House bill to raise welfare benefits by 10 percent a year until they reach half the federal poverty level so that we can eliminate deep poverty in Massachusetts.

The current welfare benefit is only 10 percent higher than it was in 1988. Meanwhile, costs have more than doubled since then. Families struggle to pay for basic necessities like diapers, laundry detergent, and children’s medicine. Deep poverty hurts children, causing health and emotional damage, toxic stress, and impaired school performance.

Our welfare rules require parents to do what they can to support their children. Recipients have to work or get trained for work unless they qualify for such exemptions as having a severe disability or being the sole caretaker for a very young child.

Some of the caregivers receiving welfare are grandparents who have stepped in to take care of their grandchildren because tragedy has torn their families apart.

The only help these grandparents get from us as a society is a welfare benefit for the children — less than $500 a month for two children if they live in public or subsidized housing. The grandparents — some in their 60’s and 70’s — are providing loving care and keeping their families together, helping the children to succeed. Surely we should do more to recognize these grandparents’ costs and their contributions.

As someone who was a “ward of the state” when I was a child, I know how important families are. I also know that some families need a little bit of help. Let’s invest in our children’s future by lifting them out of Deep Poverty.

Amanda O. Kesterson

NO

Amanda O. Kesterson

Gloucester resident, Republican State Committee member

The proposed legislation to raise welfare benefits is advertised as a way to help families receiving that assistance. Instead, it would push working families whose taxes fund those programs closer to the poverty line. The bill would annually raise the maximum welfare payment by 10 percent until it reaches 50 percent of the federal poverty standard, and then automatically increase it each year to remain at that level. Automatically increasing the benefits means increasing the tax burden the program imposes on the state’s working class. As such, it does more harm than good.

Benefits such as rental assistance, fuel assistance, and food stamps were meant as temporary help for families; not to support a continuous lifestyle. Even families with two working parents struggle to meet their needs, so it’s unrealistic to believe any amount of public benefits would be enough alone to support a growing family.

As a single mother, I well know the struggle of working, attending school at night, raising children, and finding necessary funds to cover the daily expenses of living. However, I also know the pain of ever-increasing taxes which take money I’ve earned working away from my children in order to give those funds to other families who aren’t working.

The median household income in Massachusetts in 2019 is a little over $77,000, according to Data USA, and with a state and local tax bite to those households of just under $7,000, based on data from WalletHub. Add in federal taxes, and the average working person is supporting his or her family on a very limited income. If the state were to increase the tax burden on those earners to help fund automatically increasing welfare benefits, we would actually create more poverty because it would push those working families closer to the poverty line.

If we truly want to help families currently receiving public assistance, we should create programs to move them towards a path of self-sustainment. At a minimum we have a duty to ensure all residents are treated fairly, and pushing working people to the brink of poverty by sharply increasing their tax burden hurts them more than it helps others.

