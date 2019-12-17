The deadline for applying for the town manager position in Abington. which is once again opening, is Dec. 31.

The position will open at the end of April 2020, as part of a severance agreement with current Town Manager Richard Lafond, whose contract was not renewed. Lafond was hired in 2013, after selectmen voted not to renew the contract of former town manager John D’Agostino.

In their advertisement for applicants, the selectmen said they were looking for a “proven manager with strong experience in administrative and financial management, labor relations, interpersonal and team building skills; strong organizational, communication and community leadership skills.”