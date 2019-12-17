Acton recently held a ceremony to mark the listing of a local cemetery in the National Register of Historic Places.

Forest Cemetery, located on Carlisle Road in North Acton, was established in 1750 and contains 96 gravestones, including those of at least seven Revolutionary War and two Civil War soldiers. Acton residents were interred in the burial ground from about 1758 to 1948. The National Register is the country’s official list of historic places deemed worthy of preservation.

“This is a tremendous honor for the cemetery, and for the town,” Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said in a statement. “This type of recognition doesn’t happen without the hard work of many local groups and individuals, including members of our Board of Selectmen, Community Preservation Committee, and Natural Resources team.”