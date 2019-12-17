Acton recently held a ceremony to mark the listing of a local cemetery in the National Register of Historic Places.
Forest Cemetery, located on Carlisle Road in North Acton, was established in 1750 and contains 96 gravestones, including those of at least seven Revolutionary War and two Civil War soldiers. Acton residents were interred in the burial ground from about 1758 to 1948. The National Register is the country’s official list of historic places deemed worthy of preservation.
“This is a tremendous honor for the cemetery, and for the town,” Town Manager John S. Mangiaratti said in a statement. “This type of recognition doesn’t happen without the hard work of many local groups and individuals, including members of our Board of Selectmen, Community Preservation Committee, and Natural Resources team.”
The town funded the application for the National Register designation with Community Preservation Act revenues. The Public Archaeology Laboratory prepared the application for the town. Forest Cemetery is now the ninth Acton entry on the National Register, joining such sites as Exchange Hall, the John Robbins House, and Jones Tavern.
Prior to Forest Cemetery, the most recent addition was the Acton High School building, which was listed in 2011. Ben Haley, Preservation Planner/National Register Assistant with the Massachusetts Historical Commission, and state Senator James Eldridge, an Acton Democrat, were among the speakers at the ceremony.
