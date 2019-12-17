Beverly Mayor Michael P. Cahill has agreed to play a leading role in a national organization of city leaders working to combat climate change. Climate Mayors recently selected Cahill to serve on its newly established steering committee, joining 23 other mayors from across the country.

Formed in 2014, Climate Mayors is a network of US mayors who have committed to fighting climate change. The organization’s ranks has swelled to more more than 400 mayors following the Trump Administration’s decision to withdraw from the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement, according to the group.

Participating mayors have pledged to take ambitious actions to meet their cities’ current climate goals while helping ensure the United States meets its Paris Agreement targets. The steering committee will work directly with the Climate Mayors’ chair, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and its cochairs, mayors Martin J. Walsh of Boston, Madeline Rogero of Knoxville, Tenn., and Sylvester Turner of Houston.