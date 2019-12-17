The Trustees of Reservations has received additional funding support for an innovative salt marsh restoration it is undertaking north of Boston.

The statewide conservation group was awarded $217,931 through the National Coastal Resilience Fund, which support projects to strengthen natural ecosystems in order to reduce the vulnerability of communities to damage from coastal storms and sea level rise, while benefiting fish and wildlife.

The Trustees’ pilot project involves restoring 300 acres of salt marsh habitat in the face of rising sea levels at Old Town Hill Reservation, in Newbury; Stavros Reservation, in Essex; and Crane Beach and Crane Wildlife Refuge in Ipswich and Essex, all Trustees properties, plus 30 acres of state land in Newbury.