Groveland recently announced the appointment of Robert Valentine as its new fire chief. Valentine, a 39-year veteran of the fire service and most recently deputy chief of the Albion Fire Department in Lincoln, R.I., assumed his new post in Groveland on Dec. 2.
The fire chief’s position has been vacant since Robert B. Lay retired in April 2018 after a 44-year career in firefighting. Joe Santapaola had most recently been serving as interim chief.
“Chief Valentine was a standout candidate during the preliminary interviews for this position, and I think he’ll be a true leader of the fire department and a great addition to Groveland,” Denise Dembkoski, the town’s finance and personnel director, said in a statement.
Advertisement
Valentine joined the Albion Fire Department in 1991. He was promoted to lieutenant in 1994, when he also became the department’s training officer, and deputy chief in 2006. Prior to his career there, he served in the Air Force from 1982 to 1986 and was a volunteer firefighter for the Saylesville Fire Department, in Lincoln, R.I., from 1980 to 1990.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.