Groveland recently announced the appointment of Robert Valentine as its new fire chief. Valentine, a 39-year veteran of the fire service and most recently deputy chief of the Albion Fire Department in Lincoln, R.I., assumed his new post in Groveland on Dec. 2.

The fire chief’s position has been vacant since Robert B. Lay retired in April 2018 after a 44-year career in firefighting. Joe Santapaola had most recently been serving as interim chief.

“Chief Valentine was a standout candidate during the preliminary interviews for this position, and I think he’ll be a true leader of the fire department and a great addition to Groveland,” Denise Dembkoski, the town’s finance and personnel director, said in a statement.