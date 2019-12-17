Framigham recently tapped a longtime Taunton official to serve as director of its new Planning and Community Development Division.
Kevin J. Shea was appointed to the position by Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer and confirmed by the City Council on Dec. 3. The voter-approved charter that changed Framingham to a city form of government in 2018 provided for the mayor to create the Planning and Community Development Division and name a director.
In a statement, Spicer said Shea’s “vast experience and demonstrated success in leading economic and community efforts with several municipalities make him the right fit for Framingham.”
Before coming to Framingham, Shea was Taunton’s executive director of economic and community development for 14 years. Prior to his tenure in Taunton, he served as director of community and economic development in Barnstable; executive director of the Pawtucket, R.I., Redevelopment Agency; principal city planner in Quincy; housing and economic development planner in Chelsea; and community development coordinator in New Bedford.
