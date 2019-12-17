Framigham recently tapped a longtime Taunton official to serve as director of its new Planning and Community Development Division.

Kevin J. Shea was appointed to the position by Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer and confirmed by the City Council on Dec. 3. The voter-approved charter that changed Framingham to a city form of government in 2018 provided for the mayor to create the Planning and Community Development Division and name a director.

In a statement, Spicer said Shea’s “vast experience and demonstrated success in leading economic and community efforts with several municipalities make him the right fit for Framingham.”