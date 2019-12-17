In his letter, Kafka said he and his wife, Anita, wanted to spend more time with their three children, their spouses, and 15 grandchildren, most of whom are currently living abroad.

Kafka, an attorney and Sharon High School graduate, has been a state representative since 1991.

State Representative Louis Kafka will not be running for reelection in 2020. Kafka announced his decision Dec. 12 in a letter to constituents in his Eighth Norfolk District, which includes his hometown of Sharon and parts of Mansfield, Stoughton, and Walpole.

“It’s time for us to place family first, and that requires making changes to our schedule that serving as your full-time representative would not allow for,” he wrote.

Kafka, a Democrat, said that over his 30 years in the Legislature, his focus has not been on “seismic shifts in policy, but on righting specific wrongs within our system of government to make very real, meaningful changes for marginalized groups of citizens.”

Among those accomplishments, he listed reimbursing nursing homes for the extra cost of providing kosher meals and making sure insurance companies cover the cost of cleft palate treatments and diabetes monitoring equipment. Kafka said he also was proud of working to get money for early intervention services for infants and toddlers; ban phosphates from soap detergents to decrease pollution risks; and increase penalties for animal cruelty.

He said helping constituents with problems has been equally as rewarding.

“I deeply appreciate the faith and trust that you have placed in me for fifteen terms, and I look forward to seeing you all around town as I move into this next chapter,” he wrote.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.