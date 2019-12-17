Concord Museum, at 53 Cambridge Turnpike in Concord , is celebrating the 24th annual “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature” from now through Jan. 5. There will be 39 decorated holiday trees and wreaths on display that are inspired by themes from children’s literature. Museum admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $6 for children (ages 4 through 18). Admission is free for children under age 4. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For special event listings and further information, visit www.concordmuseum.com .

The Needham Jewish Community is having a Community Menorah Lighting and Gelt Drop on Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. at Needham Town Hall, 1471 Highland Ave. Hosted by The Chabad Jewish Center, the free community-wide event will celebrate the second night of Hanukkah. For more information visit jewishneedham.com.

SOUTH

Plimoth Plantation will host a Spirited Winter Village on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 20 and 21, in Plymouth. In a re-created English Village, join Ebenezer Scrooge, the townsfolk, and the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future to learn the art of traditional wassailing, visit Fezziwig’s Tavern, and help Scrooge as he makes amends with the Cratchits. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children for members; $20 for adults and $18 for children for nonmembers. Fezziwig’s Tavern hours will be 3:30 to 8:15 p.m., and the Craft Center Gift Shop will be open from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The performance will be both indoors and outdoors, so dress appropriately. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wintervillage2019.eventbrite.com.

NORTH

Burlington Mall is hosting Pet Photo Nights with Santa as a part of a series of holiday programs. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 22, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All pets must be leashed or crated and must enter and exit the mall with their owners through the mall entrance between Nordstrom and Johnny Rockets. Photo packages and pricing vary, and reservations are not necessary. Pet Photo Nights are hosted after the mall closes, and the set is clearned afterward to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers. For more information visit simon.com/mall/burlington-mall.

The Rockport Art Association and Museum will be holding its Annual Live Christmas Pageant on Saturday, Dec. 21. There will be a live reenactment of the story of baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the Bethlehem inn, and the stable. The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. with a torch lit-procession, starting at Dock Square and ending at the Congregational Church. The event is free and open to the public; rain date is Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5 p.m. For more information visit rockportartassn.org.

