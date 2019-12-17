The MSBA has provided more than $14.1 billion to local school districts for school construction projects since 2004, the statement said.

The Dec. 11 decision means Hingham has until the end of 2020 to prove its “financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA capital pipeline,” according to a stateneb from the agency.

Plans for replacing the aging Foster Elementary School in Hingham moved forward as the Massachusetts School Building Authority authorized the project’s eligibility for state funding. School officials estimated the earliest a new school could open would be September 2024.

Hingham has tried twice before — in April of 2017 and 2018 — to get MSBA approval for the Foster. School officials began talking in 2006 about replacing the 68-year-old school, which has about 480 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, saying it was too small and plagued by problems with the physical plant. A year ago, the heat failed and all the students at Foster had to be bused to the high school for a day while repairs were made.

Advertisement

“This is incredibly welcome news for Hingham Public Schools, the town of Hingham, and for the Foster community,” Hingham Superintendent Paul W. Austin Jr. said. “We are fully committed to seeing this project through.”

He gave September 2024 as the earliest possible opening of a new Foster Elementary School, adding that he did not yet have a cost estimate or know what percentage the state would reimburse.

Hingham has about 4,240 students in four elementary schools, a middle school, and a high school.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.