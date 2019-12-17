Fire Chief Richard DeLorie said that properly equipping the department’s firefighters with the gear they need allows them to do their jobs as effectively as possible and is a benefit to the community’s safety.

The department received the $4,400 Firefighter Turnout Gear Grant from the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and the Department of Fire Services, according to the statement.

The Wellesley Fire/Rescue Department will use state grant money to purchase new gloves intended to protect firefighters and help reduce the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals, the department said in a statement.

“This gear will protect our firefighters from the immediate risks associated with fighting fires in dangerous environments, and just as importantly, protect them from the delayed risk of occupational cancers caused by exposure to the toxic chemicals produced during fires,” DeLorie said in the statement.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said the risk of occupational cancer is among the greatest threats faced by firefighters.

“Providing firefighters with new hoods and gloves to protect their heads and hands from exposure to the toxic chemicals that cause cancer is one of the most effective steps we can take to prevent future cancer diagnoses,” Ostroskey said in the statement.

Wellesley’s Fire/Rescue Department will use the grant to buy 55 pairs of gloves for firefighters, the statement said.

The grant money was announced about a month after a Wellesley firefighter, Joanie Cullinan, helped raise nearly $25,000 for the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, the statement said.

Cullinan, who is currently receiving treatment for stage 3 melanoma, held a fund-raiser in November at Wellesley Fire Headquarters to draw attention to occupational cancer and promote early detection, according to the statement.

