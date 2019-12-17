LOWELL Join the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and conductor Keith Lockhart for their Holiday Pops concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m., at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St. The concert will include their signature song “Sleigh Ride,” other holiday classics and new arrangements of seasonal favorites, a guest appearance by Santa Claus, and a sing-along to close the performance. Tickets are on sale for $49 to $129 at 800-657-8774 or lowellauditorium.com.

NEWBURYPORT On New Year’s Eve in 1985, Danny Fleming is about to close his video store for the evening when he encounters a woman whom he believes he knew from school before she become a nun. What is she doing there? And what movie does she intend to rent? The play “First Night” will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. Tickets, which cost $22, are available at

firehouse.org/event/first-night.