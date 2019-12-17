LOWELL Join the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and conductor Keith Lockhart for their Holiday Pops concert on Sunday, Dec. 22, at 2:30 p.m., at Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 50 East Merrimack St. The concert will include their signature song “Sleigh Ride,” other holiday classics and new arrangements of seasonal favorites, a guest appearance by Santa Claus, and a sing-along to close the performance. Tickets are on sale for $49 to $129 at 800-657-8774 or lowellauditorium.com.
NEWBURYPORT On New Year’s Eve in 1985, Danny Fleming is about to close his video store for the evening when he encounters a woman whom he believes he knew from school before she become a nun. What is she doing there? And what movie does she intend to rent? The play “First Night” will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3 p.m. at Firehouse Center for the Arts, 1 Market Square. Tickets, which cost $22, are available at
firehouse.org/event/first-night.
Advertisement
SALEM The Massachusetts Puritans considered Dec. 25 to be just another workday when the House of the Seven Gables was built in 1668 — an attitude that persisted well into the 19th century. As visitors on the Four Centuries of Christmas tour pass through the Turner-Ingersoll Mansion, they will gain an appreciation for the evolution of holiday traditions. For ticket prices and hours of the holiday tour, which runs through Tuesday, Dec. 31, visit 7gables.org.
SOUTH HAMILTON Keep the art of handwritten notes alive in thank-you card-making workshops on Friday, Dec. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St. Art supplies will be provided for all ages. Registration is not necessary. For more information, call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.