HINGHAM Chabad of the South Shore, an Orthodox Jewish community, will light a public 6-foot Hanukkah menorah erected at the Hingham Shipyard, followed by a communitywide celebration on Sunday, Dec. 22, the first night of the eight-day holiday. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, attendees will be invited to dance, sing, and enjoy hot latkes, sufganiyot (favorite Hanukkah delicacies), and hot chocolate. The event will take place at the Shipyard entrance, 2 Hingham Drive, starting at 5 p.m. It’s free. For more information, visit

chabad.org/chanukahevents.

NORWELL The Church Hill United Methodist Church invites any individual, couple, or family (children included) who would otherwise be alone to its annual Christmas Day dinner. A turkey dinner will be served, accompanied by music, laughter, and conversation, followed by a sing-along and dessert. The church is located at 11 Church St., and the event begins at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for appetizers in Fellowship Hall. Participants are asked to reserve a place by calling 781-826-4763.