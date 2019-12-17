HINGHAM Chabad of the South Shore, an Orthodox Jewish community, will light a public 6-foot Hanukkah menorah erected at the Hingham Shipyard, followed by a communitywide celebration on Sunday, Dec. 22, the first night of the eight-day holiday. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, attendees will be invited to dance, sing, and enjoy hot latkes, sufganiyot (favorite Hanukkah delicacies), and hot chocolate. The event will take place at the Shipyard entrance, 2 Hingham Drive, starting at 5 p.m. It’s free. For more information, visit
chabad.org/chanukahevents.
NORWELL The Church Hill United Methodist Church invites any individual, couple, or family (children included) who would otherwise be alone to its annual Christmas Day dinner. A turkey dinner will be served, accompanied by music, laughter, and conversation, followed by a sing-along and dessert. The church is located at 11 Church St., and the event begins at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 25, for appetizers in Fellowship Hall. Participants are asked to reserve a place by calling 781-826-4763.
Advertisement
HINGHAM Derby Street Shops hosts a series of holiday events including a holiday breakfast with cartoon characters, a screening of the movie “Toy Story,” and a holiday greenhouse by Beach Plum Floral that continues through Jan. 31. “Breakfast with Mickey and Minnie” is on Sunday, Dec. 22., from 10 a.m. to noon. “Toy Story” will be screened on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. Holiday events take place in the stores at 100 Derby St. For more information, visit www.derbystshops.com.
DUXBURY The Art Complex Museum’s “Rotations Gallery” offers works on the theme of “Nocturne” painting, a term coined by American painter James McNeil Whistler to describe works evocative of night, veiled lighting, or twilight. The exhibit includes “The Music Pavilion at Versailles, Moonlight,” by Henri Eugene Le Sidaner. The exhibit will be on view at the museum, 189 Alden St., on Sunday, Dec. 22, continuing on Wednesday through Sunday afternoons, from 1 to 4 p.m., until Jan. 12, except for Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Admission is free. For more information, visit artcomplex.org.
Advertisement
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.