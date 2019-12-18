A tractor trailer bearing the name “Alcatraz LLC” got itself into a jam while trying to drive under a low-clearance bridge on Bolivar Street in Canton . At 12:50 p.m. Dec. 11, police tweeted a photo of the truck wedged underneath the bridge, and warned motorists to seek alternative routes due to the mishap. At 1:58 p.m., police tweeted that the road had been reopened. (And in case you’re wondering, the name “Alcatraz LLC,” emblazoned on the front of the truck, is the name of a family-owned freight transportation service in St. Louis, Mo.)

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME

On Dec. 3, Lieutenant Dave Tempesta of the Newton Police Department was off-duty and in uniform inside the Corner Mini-Mart on Border Street, when a knife-wielding man attempted to rob the place. The would-be robber apparently didn’t see the lieutenant in the rear of the store when he came in. Surveillance video from the store showed Tempesta walking up to the front counter and standing there watching as the suspect was rifling through the cash register. Tempesta then pointed his gun at the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife. When the suspect tried to flee the store, Tempesta grabbed him, and the store clerk and other customers helped Tempesta keep him from getting away. The suspect, identified as a 30-year-old Shrewsbury man, was arrested and charged with armed masked robbery; armed assault with intent to rob a person over 60; assault and battery on a police officer; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury; resisting arrest, and two counts of assault and battery. According to the Middlesex district attorney’s office, he is currently being held without bail and his next court date is Jan. 10.

UNDERAGE PATRON

At 8:52 p.m. Nov. 28, Bridgewater police received a call from someone at a local pizzeria and sports pub who was concerned about a young child who was sitting at the bar with adults and appeared to be “possibly consuming alcohol,” police said in a tweet. The responding officer found that the child was engaging in a more innocent activity: “Cruiser reports child was eating caramels off to the side out of an empty plastic cup,” police tweeted.

LIFE SAVERS

On Dec. 4, town officials in Swampscott honored six police officers who made four important water rescues.

■ The first one happened on the evening of Aug. 6, 2018, when Detective Candace Doyle was off-duty at Phillips Beach with her family and she heard a mother calling for help. It turned out that a 5-year-old child was on an inflatable raft that was quickly floating away from the shore, and there was no lifeguard on duty. “Without hesitating Detective Doyle, entered the water and swam a significant distance out to the girl and returned her safely to shore,” police wrote on Facebook.

■ On June 3, a woman who was paddleboarding in the waters off Nahant Beach couldn’t get back to the beach and was getting blown out to sea. Luckily, she was wearing an Apple Watch and she was able to call 911. Officer Michael Bowden, Lieutenant Bill Waters, and Sergeant Jonathan Locke deployed the harbormaster boat and were able to pick up the woman and return her safely to shore.

■ On June 22, Waters, Locke, and Officer Brendan Reen rescued three kayakers and a paddleboarder — including two young children — who were having trouble getting back to the shore near Eisman’s Beach and “were in imminent danger of being driven onto the rocks by strong winds.” The officers were able to reach them and bring them on board the harbormaster boat.

■ On June 23, Officer Kevin Reen responded to a report of someone in distress in the water off King’s Beach. He went into the water in his uniform and swam approximately 200 to 250 yards out and helped bring a woman back to the shore.