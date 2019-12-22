A small land parcel on Palmer Avenue in Somerville will be permanently protected as open space after the city executed its first-ever conservation restriction. In 2017, the city acquired the property, using $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds, and a single-family home that then stood on the site has since been relocated.

By placing a conservation restriction on the land, the city ensured that the property, located next to the Glen Park Community Garden, will not be developed in the future. Under an agreement with the city, the nonprofit environmental organization Groundwork Somerville will hold the restriction and the city will pay the group a $6,000 fee — also from its Community Preservation funds — to cover legal and other expenses.