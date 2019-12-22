Under a program launched by the town last month, households that receive regular trash and recycling pickup can now also leave bags of textiles for curbside collection on their scheduled recycling day, free of charge.

The Department of Public Works is offering the new service in collaboration with Simple Recycling, a firm that has partnered with other area communities to prevent clothing and other items from ending up in landfills.

Simple Recycling will collect all the textiles left curbside and ensure that they are reused or recycled into new products. Accepted items range from all types of new or used clothing to shoes, purses, blankets, sheets, and pillows. A full list can be found at www.simplerecycling.com.