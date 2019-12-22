Under a program launched by the town last month, households that receive regular trash and recycling pickup can now also leave bags of textiles for curbside collection on their scheduled recycling day, free of charge.
The Department of Public Works is offering the new service in collaboration with Simple Recycling, a firm that has partnered with other area communities to prevent clothing and other items from ending up in landfills.
Simple Recycling will collect all the textiles left curbside and ensure that they are reused or recycled into new products. Accepted items range from all types of new or used clothing to shoes, purses, blankets, sheets, and pillows. A full list can be found at www.simplerecycling.com.
Advertisement
Officials note that according to the US Environmental Protection Agency, about 84 percent of old clothes, shoes, belts, handbags and other textile items end up in a landfill or an incinerator. On average, that results in approximately 68 pounds of textile items per household each year going to the dump.
Prior to the start of the collections on Dec. 16, Simple Recycling sent mailers to residents with information on the program and two free pink bags to use for the collections. When residents leave a bag curbside, the firm will collect it and then leave a new bag for that household.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.