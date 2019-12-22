The Hanover Planning Board gave its final approval to plans to demolish the almost vacant Hanover Mall and build Hanover Crossing — a retail, entertainment, and housing complex that developers hope to open in late 2021.
In its unanimous Dec. 16 decision to grant special permits for the project, the board imposed numerous conditions — many of them requiring monetary donations to the town.
For example, the developer, PREP Property Group of Ohio, must make a $100,000 contribution for traffic improvements in the nearby Walnut Hill neighborhood, and contribute $150,000 annually for 10 years to pay for emergency vehicle signaling at intersections.
The developer also must spend $280,000 for 800 new water meters in town and donate $500,000 to the Hanover Affordable Housing Trust.
In addition, PREP must help pay to remove the Peterson Pond Dam on the property, an environmental move aimed at restoring the Third Herring Brook.
When finished, Hanover Crossing will have shops, restaurants, a movie theater, and other entertainment businesses, as well as 297 apartments on the 104-acre site on Route 53, near the Route 3 Hanover exit.
