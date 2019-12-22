The Hanover Planning Board gave its final approval to plans to demolish the almost vacant Hanover Mall and build Hanover Crossing — a retail, entertainment, and housing complex that developers hope to open in late 2021.

In its unanimous Dec. 16 decision to grant special permits for the project, the board imposed numerous conditions — many of them requiring monetary donations to the town.

For example, the developer, PREP Property Group of Ohio, must make a $100,000 contribution for traffic improvements in the nearby Walnut Hill neighborhood, and contribute $150,000 annually for 10 years to pay for emergency vehicle signaling at intersections.