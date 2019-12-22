Weymouth public schools have hired the principal of Scituate High School as the system’s new assistant superintendent.
Robert Wargo will start work Jan. 27 as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services and Support. He replaces Mary Ann Bryan, who is retiring.
In a statement, Superintendent Jennifer Curtis-Whipple announced the School Committee approved the appointment at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Wargo has been principal at Scituate High since 2012. The statement said he has been director of athletics, a guidance counselor, health teacher, dean of students, and assistant principal in several other school districts.
The statement said he has an undergraduate degree in counseling/psychology from the University of Maryland, a Master’s in Education from Northeastern University, and is working toward a Doctorate of Education, Curriculum, Teaching, Learning and Leadership from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com