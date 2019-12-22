Parking at the new municipal parking garage in Quincy Center will be free for hourly customers until Jan. 6.

The new five-floor structure — built on the site of the former Hancock Parking Lot — opened on Dec. 16.

After the free grace period, the garage will charge $1 an hour for up to six hours. The rate is $12 for six to eight hours and $25 for more than eight. Officials said the rates are structured to discourage all-day commuter parking and encourage visitors coming to the downtown area.