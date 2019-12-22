Malden officials are reminding residents that the city’s plastic bag ban starts Jan. 1.

In 2020, Malden retail establishments are prohibited from using single-use bags. The only check-out bags allowed will be reusable. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags into the store but may also purchase a paper or recyclable bag from the store.

The Stop & Shop on Charles Street is donating the proceeds from its sale of reusable bags, which are 10 cents each, to Bread of Life, a Malden food pantry, according to the city. The City Council adopted the ban with the support of Mayor Gary Christenson last spring after the idea received community support at a forum held by a council committee.