Malden officials are reminding residents that the city’s plastic bag ban starts Jan. 1.
In 2020, Malden retail establishments are prohibited from using single-use bags. The only check-out bags allowed will be reusable. Customers are encouraged to bring their own bags into the store but may also purchase a paper or recyclable bag from the store.
The Stop & Shop on Charles Street is donating the proceeds from its sale of reusable bags, which are 10 cents each, to Bread of Life, a Malden food pantry, according to the city. The City Council adopted the ban with the support of Mayor Gary Christenson last spring after the idea received community support at a forum held by a council committee.
The previous year, students at the Beebe School and the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School had contacted Christenson to see if the city would support the ban. Malden is among a growing number of communities across the state to ban single-use plastic shopping bags because of the detrimental impact of plastic waste on the environment.
Currently, 132 Massachusetts cities and towns have opted bans or other regulations regarding those plastic bags, according to the Massachusetts Sierra Club.
