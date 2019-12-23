Concord Academy has approved a comprehensive plan to make its campus operations and facilities more environmentally sustainable, including through a fund to pay for green initiatives.

The plan, created with student input and approved by the academy’s board, is in the early stages of implementation. Officials at Concord Academy, a 395-student private institution on Main Street, said the academy has become one of the first independent schools in the Greater Boston area to adopt a holistic campus sustainability plan.

The initiative began with the school’s 2017 hiring of GreenerU, a Waltham consultant firm, to establish a process for developing a sustainability plan. Three working groups that included students, faculty, staff, and alumni then spent more than a year evaluating approaches for the plan that would have the greatest impact.