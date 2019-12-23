Sudbury school parents can now track the location of their student’s school bus in real time. The school district recently adopted the FirstView app for use in Sudbury.

Using the app, parents can keep tabs on how far along a school bus is in its morning or afternoon route, as well as its expected arrival and departure times from the local bus stop and school.

“We want parents to have all of the information they need at any given moment, and we think this technology is a great way for the district and parents to stay connected while helping families plan their schedules more easily,” School Superintendent Brad Crozier said in a statement.