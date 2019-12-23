Sudbury school parents can now track the location of their student’s school bus in real time. The school district recently adopted the FirstView app for use in Sudbury.
Using the app, parents can keep tabs on how far along a school bus is in its morning or afternoon route, as well as its expected arrival and departure times from the local bus stop and school.
“We want parents to have all of the information they need at any given moment, and we think this technology is a great way for the district and parents to stay connected while helping families plan their schedules more easily,” School Superintendent Brad Crozier said in a statement.
The password-protected app also offers parents the opportunity to opt in to receive district messages regarding school delays and other issues, and to set up custom alerts for when the bus is a specified distance or number of minutes away.
For more information or to download the app, parents can go to www.firstviewapp.com. They can also find FirstView in the App Store or in Google Play.
