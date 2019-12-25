The announcement coincided with the 150th anniversary of college football in America.

Farley, who guided Williams to a 114-19-3 record in 18 seasons — including five perfect runs — was selected earlier this month by ESPN for its list of the 150 greatest college football coaches of all time.

Dick Farley retired as the head football coach at Williams College in 2003, but the Danvers native certainly has not been forgotten.

“I didn’t think much about awards or records as a football coach,’’ said Farley, now 73. “But as years pass, you appreciate them more. It was nice to be remembered.’’

He is a member of the halls of fames at St. John’s Prep and Boston University, along with the College Football Hall of Fame.

Farley has resided in Williamstown since 1972, when he was hired as a track and assistant football coach at the college. He and his wife, Suzanne, raised three children, daughters Heather and Colleen, and son Scott.

In 1987, his first year as head football coach, the Ephs started 0-3, “but we beat Bowdoin to break the ice and beat Amherst in the final game to finish 4-4 and turn the corner,’’ said Farley.

Farley, whose father, Joe, was fire chief and uncle, Ed, was police chief in Danvers, was an All-American defensive back and a track star at BU. He received the university’s highest athletic and academic awards.

After two seasons playing with the San Diego Chargers, he returned to St. John’s Prep as a teacher-coach. His playing career was shortened by back surgery.

In 2014, the new turf football/lacrosse field at the Weston Field Athletic Complex on the Williams campus was named Farley-Lamb Field. An annual award in Farley’s name is presented to a senior Williams football player for superior dedication, loyalty, and sacrifice.

“I was fortunate to raise our family here,’’ said Farley, “and to be able to influence the lives of so many accomplished young people.’’

