A sophomore forward, Browne leads the Boston College women’s hockey team with 24 points (8 goals, 16 assists) this season. The Tabor Academy grad has led the Eagles to an 11-6-2 start and a No. 9 ranking in the Women’s Division I US College Hockey Online poll. She was a Hockey East All-Rookie pick last year.

Jermaine Samuels

Franklin

A graduate of The Rivers School in Weston, the 6-foot-7-inch Samuels hit the winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds left in regulation to give Villanova a 56-55 win over No. 1 ranked Kansas on Dec. 21. The bucket capped a 15-point performance for the junior forward, who is averaging 10 points per game.

Advertisement

Brandon Twitty

Randolph

The Catholic Memorial grad scored the 1,000th point of his Stonehill basketball career in a 63-61 last-second loss to Caldwell. A 6-2 senior guard, Twitty is averaging 13.8 points per game for the Skyhawks (7-5). He was named one of the Globe’s Players of the Year in 2016, when he also was Catholic Conference co-MVP.

Ethan Nash can be reached at ethan.nash@globe.com.