A wild case of road rage ended with a vehicle getting covered by cement on Dec. 5. Massachusetts State Police said Trooper Avery Morin responded around 9:10 a.m to a road rage incident in which a cement truck poured part of its load onto a vehicle next to it as they were traveling on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington . A 26-year-old Lawrence man, whose 2005 Honda Accord was covered in mixed cement, told police that the cement truck clipped his arm when he got out of his car after the cement was dumped, and the cement truck also clipped a 2014 Ford Fusion as it fled the scene. State Police contacted the company and identified the driver as a 47-year-old North Reading man, who was subsequently charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; two counts of malicious destruction of property over $250; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage; a marked lanes violation; and disorderly conduct.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

DANCE FEVER

At 10:02 a.m. Nov. 16, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who was concerned about “a female party jumping around inside her vehicle.” But it turned out that she was fine, according to police. “Cruiser spoke to the involved party, party was dancing to music,” police said in a tweet.

HERE DOGGY, DOGGY

At 1:51 p.m. Dec. 1, Winthrop police received a report about a dog that was swimming in the water off of Coughlin Park and wouldn’t come back out. But the brown-and-white lab-and-boxer mix soon came to its senses. According to the log entry, police were “just about to put out a water rescue and the dog came back to the owner.”

WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER DRIVING INTO STATION

A woman was arrested after she drove into the staff parking lot at the Hingham Police Department, hit the building with her vehicle, and then tried to enter the Police Station through a locked employee entrance. The bizarre incident began to unfold at around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 16, when an officer walking to his cruiser noticed a 1998 Chevy Blazer entering the driveway that leads to the secure parking area, which is reserved for authorized personnel. Police said the woman pulled into a parking space next to police vehicles and kept going until her vehicle made contact with the building. She then walked to the staff-only entrance and tried to open the locked door. When the officer asked if he could help her, she mumbled that the State Police sent her because her car broke down. “She changed her answer and said she was visiting family at the hospital, then claimed to be visiting a friend in West Roxbury, and finally seeking marriage papers,” police said in a statement. “The Officer asked if she knew where she was. She said in West Roxbury.” Police said the woman was losing her balance and they could see an empty beer can and several prescription bottles in her vehicle. The 47-year-old Hull woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol (second offense); operating under the influence of drugs (second offense); resisting arrest; negligent operation; unlicensed operation (expired license status).

