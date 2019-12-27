Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell will address residents of Fuller Village in Milton about the land records of notable people who were born in the county, including four US presidents. He will also talk about the initiatives that have taken place at the Registry, including its “History Comes Alive” program. The address will take place in the Function Room at Fuller Village, 1372 Brush Hill Road, on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. For more information call 781-461-6101.

United Way of Greater Plymouth County is hosting an informational workshop in Easton for any nonprofit organization interested in applying for United Way funding. The funding would be for July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The workshop will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Stonehill College’s Martin Institute auditorium, 320 Washington St. RSVP by contacting Kim Allen, director of community relations and marketing, at kallen@uwgpc.org . For more information, visit www.uwgpc.org/funding .

WEST

The Sudbury Senior Center has invited physical therapists Ali Cronin and Sue Rushfirth to lead an interactive program about how to rise from a fall. The course is intended for older adults and their caregivers. It will take place Jan. 16 from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. Space is limited, and to reserve a spot call the center at 978-443-3055 by Jan. 14.

The Community Outreach Initiative Network (COIN) hosted a workshop in Groton to support the development of a Crisis Intervention Team for those suffering from mental health and substance use disorders. More than 40 representatives from the public safety and public health sectors at the Groton Inn participated in the program. For more information visit www.town.pepperell.ma.us/519/COIN.

NORTH

The Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence recently received more than 600 donated toys, thanks to employees from the Planet Fitness headquarters in Hampton, N.H. The employees also presented the club with a $5,000 donation. The Boys & Girls Club is a local organization that offers recreational and educational programs for youths.

Tuscan Brands will open a new restaurant in Newburyport in the spring. Tuscan Brands is known for their culinary traditions from all over Italy. The new concept will feature locally sourced seafood, a raw bar, pasta made from scratch, and a number of other foods. The restaurant will open at 54 Merrimac St. For more information visit tuscanbrands.com.

