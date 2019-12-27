The group began in Scituate when a local birdwatcher noticed that two types of common sparrows were getting hard to find in the North River salt marshes. She began investigating, others joined, and as the North and South Rivers Watershed Association , filed a lawsuit that led to sewage treatment upgrades and cleaner water in the North and South rivers.

The nonprofit environmental group focuses on protecting the water in southeastern Massachusetts — spreading over 12 towns from Weymouth to Plymouth — but also protects land as well in the process, according to spokeswoman Lori Wolfe.

The North and South Rivers Watershed Association is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020 with a series of free nature walks, starting on New Year’s Day in Scituate.

One result of the work, according to the NSRWA, was that previously polluted shellfish beds are now open seasonally for harvesting. The organization also lobbied to get the North River named a scenic protected river.

The NSRWA has been vocal in pushing for the removal of dams, with the goal of improving waterflow and water quality, as well as making it easier for migratory fish like river herring and alewife to travel to their spawning grounds.

The New Year’s Day walk starts at 1 p.m., at the Widow’s Walk Golf Course, 250 Driftway, in Scituate. Leashed dogs are welcome on this walk, which will go through the Driftway Conservation Park and feature stops at places that highlight the environmental group’s work.

The next free walk is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Wompatuck State Park in Hingham. That will be followed March 1 at 10 a.m. at Thompson Pond and Twin Pond Trails in Weymouth — part of the former South Weymouth Naval Air Station.

On April 21, starting at 9 a.m., the walk will focus on vernal pools in Willow Brook Park in Pembroke. The final walk will start at Howlands Landing in Duxbury, at noon on May 30, and feature exploration of the beach and mudflats.

There also will be pontoon tours and paddles throughout the year, including an evening guided paddle on the South River on June 20 for the summer solstice.

As part of the celebration — and to encourage people to get outdoors and explore — the NSRWA is holding a monthly online photo contest focusing each month on a different town in the watershed.

Then there will be a 50th anniversary party on Sept. 18 at the Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston.

More information about the anniversary events is available at nsrwa.org/events, which also lists the association’s extensive educational programs.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.