As a result, suburban employers must be creative when it comes to attracting transit-dependent workers living in the city.

Conducted by the Boston Region Metropolitan Planning Organization , the report found that 15 percent of Boston-area workers reverse commute — defined as traveling from Boston to work at a suburban location — but their travels are a challenge based on existing transit, walking, and biking networks.

While traveling into Boston for work has become a well-documented nightmare , a recent study conducted by a regional planning organization found that those who work in the suburbs also struggle to get to their jobs.

“Because of the dispersed characteristics of suburban work locations and of homes of urban core residents who now reverse commute or might want to reverse commute to those work locations, it is difficult to provide reverse commuting transit services that are efficient from an operations standpoint and do not require multiple transfers or long walking distances at one or both ends of a trip,’’ the report says.

According to data included in the report, the communities with the highest number of reverse commuters included Burlington, Woburn, Needham, and Waltham.

The study team used existing data sources to identify several clusters of jobs that have a concentration of reverse commuters and analyze the needs of those commuters. Mainly located along Route 128/Interstate 95, the quality of transit service varies.

Woburn, Waltham, and Needham are served by commuter rail while Burlington is not. Waltham has many MBTA bus routes, while other locations may have only one or two. In addition, employment locations are often far from transit services.

According to the report, one solution that has gained popularity over the past several years is an employer-sponsored shuttle, such as the one offered by the 128 Business Council. These shuttles pick up employees at key transit stations and drive them to work.

Cindy Frene, president of TransAction Corporate Shuttles in Woburn, said there has been an increased demand for this types of service.

“It seems to be growing, I think partially because the millennials want to live in town but don’t want to have a car and everyone is complaining about traffic,’’ she said. “This is a connection the companies are using for a recruiting tool.’’

TransAction operates shuttles for a variety of companies taking employees from transit centers like Alewife in Cambridge and South Station in Boston to companies in Devens, Billerica, Burlington, Reading, Waltham, and Needham.

“We start with one company and others see it and they’ll hop on to the service and share the cost,’’ she said.

The shuttles will typically run in the mornings and then late afternoons/evenings. However, they also include emergency rides for employees who need to get home immediately.

Joel Jacobs, chief information officer for the MITRE Corporation in Bedford, said the company has helped subsidize a shuttle for employees for the past five years from the Alewife station.

“We find it’s pretty popular for the people who prefer to live in Cambridge or Boston who don’t want to own a car or are a single-car family,’’ Jacobs said.

Jacobs said the company initiated the service as a way to help attract and retain the early career professionals who prefer to live closer to downtown Boston.

“We believe that in this war for talent that we’re in, we didn’t want to lose access to a pool of people over something like this,’’ Jacobs said. “I think it’s been very helpful for us in attracting and retaining a certain demographic.’’

While shuttles have proven to be an attractive option, they have their limits, the report states. Depending on where employees live, many urban core residents don’t have direct access to the transit lines where the shuttles connect. The need to make several transfers may discourage those considering reverse commuting by public transportation.

In fact, Jacobs does not use the service even though he lives in Boston and works at the Bedford headquarters. Jacobs lives near TD Garden and, while possible, a commute to the shuttle would require multiple connections.

In the end, he said it’s easier and faster to drive from Boston to Bedford, a trip he said takes about 30 minutes.

Given the state’s limited infrastructure and transit resources, Jacobs said he’s not sure what options remain other than flexible scheduling and the shuttle service.

“I wish I had a silver bullet,’’ he said.

Jennifer Fenn Lefferts can be reached at jflefferts@yahoo.com.