My kids are growing up with the sound of large trucks booming past our house. It’s part of their daily soundtrack. Walking to school is our preference over driving, but we’re doing so alongside 18-wheelers that drown out any conversation and fill the air with fumes.

Are all these trucks making deliveries or picking up goods? If not, I do not believe they should be on our local roads unless they have no other option to get where they are going. Whether truck operators are using Waze like so many regular drivers to escape congestion on highways, or have simply decided to avoid those larger roads as a matter of routine, we are forced to endure these heavy vehicles rumbling along our streets.

For those trucks that can take a highway instead of traversing narrow streets through small towns and congested cities, there should be a ban — with reasonable exceptions. Reserving our local streets for regular passenger vehicles would protect our safety, reduce pollution, and enhance our quality of life.

If small roads are the only option for commercial trucks, we should make sure they are safer by requiring side guards and cross-over mirrors which would drastically reduce the chance of fatality or serious injury if there was a collision with a bicyclist or pedestrian — between 2012 and 2014, eight of the nine Boston-area cyclist fatalities involved large commercial vehicles. These reasonable safety measures are relatively quick and affordable fixes that can be implemented across the state.

An alternative to large commercial trucks is using smaller delivery vans when possible. We should work to ensure these commercial vans are regulated, and that the drivers follow the rules of the road. Based on my observation, the vast majority of truck drivers. to their credit, do observe those traffic rules, including stopping for pedestrians simply trying to cross the street.

Our economy relies on efficient transport of goods. But it should not be done in a way that undermines our safety and quality of life. Banning trucks from local roads — except where absolutely necessary — is one way to avoid that.

John Hamel

Owner of J & S Transport Co. in Lynn; past chairman and current member of the board of the Trucking Association of Massachusetts; Lynn resident

The trucking industry is responsible for transporting approximately 93 percent of all goods and products found in Massachusetts homes and workplaces. In fact, close to 87 percent of communities in the Commonwealth rely exclusively on trucks to provide the goods their residents and businesses need. In addition to being a key facilitator for the growth and sustenance of other industries, the trucking industry is a significant creator of jobs within the Commonwealth. In fact, a recent study by the Dukakis Center for Urban and Regional Policy at Northeastern University found that the overall trucking industry — including private and for-hire trucking — comprised about one in 12 jobs or approximately 300,000 jobs in Massachusetts in 2017.

The federal government, based on its power to regulate interstate commerce, has taken the lead role in how truck routes are designated. Accordingly, federal law establishes frameworks by which local routing decisions are made. These processes require local and state government to conduct extensive reviews on how certain truck routes will impact local communities in terms of public safety,environmental, public health, and economic considerations.

Generally speaking, limiting use of local roads to only pick up or deliver products within a municipality, which represents a routing decision, presents numerous legal and practical problems. Federal law requires that truck drivers have reasonable access to food, fuel, repairs, and rest in the interests of public safety. They must also be able to access points for loading or unloading the materials they haul.

From a practical point of view, preventing trucks from taking the most direct route between two points would only increase the potential for accidents. By adding to the miles trucks have to travel, it would also mean expanded use of fossil fuels and create more congestion on our already overcrowded roadways. And it would prevent residents and businesses from receiving their goods in the fastest, safest manner possible. This is in no one’s best interests.

The best routing decisions are made after considering several area-specific factors. Simply creating truck bans based on a “one size fits all” basis is not only bad policy, but it may actually harm residents and businesses.

