Lowell swept the boys’ indoor and outdoor All-State team titles last year, while the girls had the highest finish in program history when they earned second at the Division 1 championships before finishing fourth at All-States.

“We work hard in practice and will work with any kid who wants to be taught,” Ouellet said. “Our kids are our best recruiters. We tell them to go out and bring their friends along if those friends want to do all the right things like them.”

In recent seasons, Lowell’s track-and-field squads have made the leap to state title contenders. Their secret, according to boys’ coach Scott Ouellet, is the program’s commitment to teamwork.

“We work for everything we have,” said Globe All-Scholastic Richmond Kwaateng, a returning All-State champion in the long jump outdoors. “Nothing is given to us. We deserve everything we’ve worked for.”

Kwaateng, who has committed to the University of Connecticut, is one of the top returning athletes in the state this winter after finishing second in the long jump at 22 feet, 6 inches, and fifth in the 55-meter dash (6.48 seconds), indoors, last season. He began participating in the sport in the middle school program at the Lowell Community Charter Public School, and came to the high school looking forward to being part of the budding track-and-field power.

Kwaateng said he credits the foundation of his long jump prowess to his youth basketball background, before he gave up that sport for indoor track as a sophomore.

“At first it was kind of tough because I loved basketball,” he said. “But I knew that track could take me far.”

Lowell graduated a number of stellar athletes from last year’s indoor and outdoor boys’ team, including David Ajama, who won the high jump, and was second in the triple jump and long jump, at All-States outdoors. Ajama is now at UConn where he finished second in the high jump at the season-opening Boston University Invitational on Dec. 7, clearing 6-8¾ for the Huskies.

Ouellet said the Red Raiders will lean on Kwaateng and Samuel Mutiso, a talented sprinter/hurdler early this season as they look to build up relays around them to compete for another postseason title.

“We try to recruit kids from other teams to come out for track,” Kwaateng said. “The main goal for us is always the team score over the individual goals — especially this year because we lost a lot of seniors [from last year’s All-State champions].”

The girls’ team has just six seniors this winter, but returners include Lizzie Tighe, Casey Mitchell, Rebecca Cady, and Celeste Mensah, who were all members of All-State champion relays last winter or spring. Asaliah Mirambeaux will help anchor the distance crew after winning the Merrimack Valley Conference 2-mile title last year. This fall, she also finished sixth at the EMass. Division 1 Cross-Country Championships in 19 minutes, 23.48 seconds.

Mirambeaux, who plans to run at the University of Massachusetts Lowell next year, said she also got the track-and-field bug early when she joined the Lowell Community Charter Public School middle school program in fifth grade.

“It’s a lot easier when you start early because all your friends are doing it,” said the senior cross-country and indoor track captain. “Then if you get good at it, it really motivates you to keep working at it when you get older.”

Ouellet said the Lowell boys’ team has between 80 and 100 members each year indoors, while Lowell girls’ coach Nate Kraft said the girls have about 70 athletes.

“We try to instill an attitude of positivity into the young athletes,” Mirambeaux said. “Then by the time they are seniors, they will know what to do and how to handle certain situations. It’s really important. If you want to blow off a practice, you should not be on the team. We want people who are 100 percent committed to the team at all times. We tell them that so the coaches don’t have to do it.”

Mirambeaux said the seniors on the team try to foster an environment that’s always fun, but serious when it has to be.

“We are laughing all the time,” she said. “We try to show them that if something does go wrong, you can still come back from it with a smile on your face. We try to set that tone.”

Kraft, who has been an assistant coach in the program since 2013 before taking over head coaching duties this winter, said the passion the athletes feel toward their school and their program is evident when the pressure is high at the biggest meets.

“Lowell kids have a lot of pride in representing the school and representing the city,” Kraft said. “You don’t see that in every school you go up against. It’s hard to measure the extra value in that.”

Scott Souza can be reached at ScottSouza@journalist.com.