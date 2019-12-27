BEVERLY Beverly’s 26th annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Cabot Street. It includes a grand procession parade, Curious Creatures, a new Discovery Zone, celebrity authors, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, games, and a kids’ countdown beach ball drop. Performances and most activities require an $8 admission button, with children 2 and under free. For more information, call 978-922-8558 or visit

beverlymainstreets.org.

ROCKPORT The town’s 23d annual New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a wide range of entertainment for all ages at 17 downtown venues culminating with a balloon drop at 8:45 p.m. and ball drop at midnight. Parking is available at 27 Whistlestop Mall. To volunteer, view the schedule, and buy buttons (designed by Rockport Elementary School fifth-grader Caden Purington), visit rockportnye.org.