BEVERLY Beverly’s 26th annual New Year’s Eve celebration takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. on Cabot Street. It includes a grand procession parade, Curious Creatures, a new Discovery Zone, celebrity authors, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, games, and a kids’ countdown beach ball drop. Performances and most activities require an $8 admission button, with children 2 and under free. For more information, call 978-922-8558 or visit
beverlymainstreets.org.
ROCKPORT The town’s 23d annual New Year’s Eve celebration of the arts begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a wide range of entertainment for all ages at 17 downtown venues culminating with a balloon drop at 8:45 p.m. and ball drop at midnight. Parking is available at 27 Whistlestop Mall. To volunteer, view the schedule, and buy buttons (designed by Rockport Elementary School fifth-grader Caden Purington), visit rockportnye.org.
SALEM Attend a free, family-friendly New Year Eve’s party (salemmainstreets.org) on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Old Town Hall on Derby Square, or laugh your way into the new year as CinemaSalem hosts its first-ever New Year’s Eve Comedy Night at 1 East India Square. The double-headliner bill features Boston comedians Mark Scalia and Dave Rattigan, along with host Heather Peabody. Shows take place at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., with a cash bar. Tickets are available for $25 at CinemaSalem or online at cinemasalem.com or scampscomedy.com.
WAKEFIELD On the last and eighth night of Hanukkah, on Sunday, Dec. 29, Temple Emmanuel will host a family party, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 120 Chestnut St. Bring your menorah for a group candle lighting and enjoy singing, dancing, stories, and games. Latkes and applesauce will be served, along with other desserts. All are welcome, but RSVP to Susan at svitz9@gmail.com or 919-605-0523. Visit wakefieldtemple.org for information.
