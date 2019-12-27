MARSHFIELD Ventress Memorial Library will throw a party to celebrate the new year for those too young to stay up until midnight. Children and their caregivers (for children under age 10) will count down to noon with crafts and fun, and then celebrate “noon o’clock” with confetti and a sparkling juice toast. The event takes place at the library at 15 Library Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No registration is required. For more information, visit
ventresslibrary.org.
SCITUATE The North and South Rivers Watershed Association will hold a New Year’s Day walk through Driftway Conservation Park on Wednesday, Jan.1, from 1 to 3 p.m., led by environmental educator Brian Taylor. The 334-acre Scituate conservation property features a panoramic view of the Herring River and its salt marshes. The New Year’s walk is part of a series of free walks in the watershed hosted by the association. For more information, visit nsrwa.org/event/new-years-day-walk.
Advertisement
MILTON Milton Public Library will show an exhibit of artwork by illustrator Ed Bray, including architectural, figurative, portrait, and landscape illustrations using watercolor, colored pencil, and graphite. The exhibit will be on view in the Wotiz Gallery of the library located at 476 Canton Ave., beginning on Thursday, Jan. 2, through Jan. 31. For more information about displaying art at the library, contact librarian Jean Hlady at jhlady@ocln.org.
SHARON The Sustainable Sharon Coalition and the Unitarian Church of Sharon will host a potluck dinner and “Conversations at the Meetinghouse” program on sustainable living. Group members will speak about transitioning to a plant-based diet to reduce carbon footprints; about the Sharon Solar Network and reducing reliance on fossil fuels; and about reducing local habitat loss and waste. The gathering will take place at the church at 4 North Main St. on Friday, Jan. 3, with a 6 p.m. potluck dinner, followed by the discussion at 7. For more information, visit uusharon.org.
Advertisement
ROBERT KNOX
Send items at least two weeks in advance to rc.knox2@gmail.com.