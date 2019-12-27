MARSHFIELD Ventress Memorial Library will throw a party to celebrate the new year for those too young to stay up until midnight. Children and their caregivers (for children under age 10) will count down to noon with crafts and fun, and then celebrate “noon o’clock” with confetti and a sparkling juice toast. The event takes place at the library at 15 Library Plaza on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. No registration is required. For more information, visit

ventresslibrary.org.

SCITUATE The North and South Rivers Watershed Association will hold a New Year’s Day walk through Driftway Conservation Park on Wednesday, Jan.1, from 1 to 3 p.m., led by environmental educator Brian Taylor. The 334-acre Scituate conservation property features a panoramic view of the Herring River and its salt marshes. The New Year’s walk is part of a series of free walks in the watershed hosted by the association. For more information, visit nsrwa.org/event/new-years-day-walk.