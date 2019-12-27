CONCORD Join the Concord Museum to celebrate the 24th annual “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature,” in which nearly 40 trees and wreaths have been decorated by small teams of local arts enthusiasts to reflect themes from children’s books. The exhibition is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 5. Concord Museum is located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. For admission rates and more information, call 978-369-9763 or go to concordmuseum.org.

FRAMINGHAM Laugh out the old year at Atac’s New Years Eve Comedy Night with Boston Comedy Chicks West on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. Boston Comedy Chicks features comedians of all genders, with a focus on showcasing women in comedy. Admission to this 17+ show is $40. Atac (formerly Amazing Things Arts Center) is located at 160 Hollis St. For tickets or more information, call 508-405-2787 or go to atac160.org.