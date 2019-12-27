CONCORD Join the Concord Museum to celebrate the 24th annual “Family Trees: A Celebration of Children’s Literature,” in which nearly 40 trees and wreaths have been decorated by small teams of local arts enthusiasts to reflect themes from children’s books. The exhibition is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 5. Concord Museum is located at 53 Cambridge Turnpike. For admission rates and more information, call 978-369-9763 or go to concordmuseum.org.
FRAMINGHAM Laugh out the old year at Atac’s New Years Eve Comedy Night with Boston Comedy Chicks West on Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 8 to 10 p.m. Boston Comedy Chicks features comedians of all genders, with a focus on showcasing women in comedy. Admission to this 17+ show is $40. Atac (formerly Amazing Things Arts Center) is located at 160 Hollis St. For tickets or more information, call 508-405-2787 or go to atac160.org.
NEEDHAM The town of Needham once again hosts Metrowest’s largest public New Year’s Eve celebration, with arts and cultural events scheduled throughout the day and into the evening on Tuesday, Dec. 31. Performers this year at a range of downtown venues include Tanglewood Marionettes, Vanessa Trien and the Jumping Monkeys, storyteller Diane Edgecomb, juggler/magician Scott Jameson, Needham Community Theatre, the Tom Nutile Big Band, the Charles River Ballet Academy, and many more. Buttons for admission are $5 and cover almost all events (except the 18+ countdown party and related late-night entertainment). For more information, go to
newyearsneedham.org.
FRANKLIN Cheryl Wheeler returns to the Circle of Friends Coffeehouse on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. with her mix of story-telling lyrics and emotionally provocative music. Twenty-one-year-old singer and instrumentalist Samantha Tracy will open the show. Tickets are $30. The Circle of Friends Coffeehouse is located at the First Universalist Society Meetinghouse, 262 Chestnut St. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to circlefolk.org.
