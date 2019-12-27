Unlike the current station, the new facility on the Newburyport/Rockport line will be accessible to people with disabilities, featuring high-level platforms for level boarding and ramps leading to them, according to Dan Beaulieu, the senior project manager for the MBTA.

The MBTA in September formally broke ground on the $37.7 million construction of a new 25,000-square-foot commuter rail station behind Market Basket on Everett Avenue, about 1,800 feet inbound from the existing station on Arlington Street.

Less than two years after Silver Line bus service came to Chelsea, the city is looking forward to another major public transit improvement.

Once the station opens in fall 2021, the MBTA also will be able to offer riders a convenient connection to the Silver Line.

The station will be located next to the Everett Avenue stop on SL3, the 20-month-old Silver Line branch that runs between Chelsea and South Station, with stops at Logan Airport and the Seaport District. The close proximity means that riders at that Chelsea location will have easy transit access to both North and South stations.

“Chelsea is growing substantially, and this is certainly a benefit to the city — to have an enhanced facility in the heart of the community,” Beaulieu said, noting that providing access to the rail and bus service in one place could help residents in seeking job opportunities.

He said the combination of convenient bus and rapid transit service could also reduce the number of cars on the road, easing traffic congestion.

About 339 people board or debark from trains at the Chelsea station each weekday, but the T projects that number to grow significantly in the years to come. Average weekday ridership on SL3 has been growing steadily, with about 7,155 currently using the bus service.

Chelsea City Manager Thomas G. Ambrosino said by e-mail that Chelsea “is very excited about the construction of the new commuter rail station at Market Basket. The city has been working a long time to bring a modern, fully-handicapped accessible commuter rail station to the city.”

Like the existing station, the new facility will not include a building, but will feature canopies and windscreens to shield riders from the elements. It will also feature benches, lighting, new sidewalks, security cameras, call boxes, digital information signs, and landscaping.

The project also involves demolishing the existing station, upgrading rail systems and traffic crossings, and installing new traffic signals at three nearby intersections. Beaulieu said the new signals will be closely coordinated with the rail and Silver Line bus operations, allowing for a more efficient flow of rail, bus, and motor vehicles through the area.

“Chelsea Station is proof of the progress we’re making to build a better MBTA,” the agency’s general manager, Steve Poftak, said in a statement. “Once complete, Chelsea Station will be a multi-modal transit hub that will improve our services by providing more travel options for our customers.”

Currently contractors are relocating electrical utilities, installing new rail signal infrastructure, and drilling the foundations for the new platforms and canopies, early-stage work that is expected to continue through the winter. The platform construction is set to begin in the spring.

Beaulieu said lane restrictions on adjacent streets are anticipated at different phases of the project, as well as some road closures on weekends only. The old station also will be closed to train service on up to seven weekends, with temporary bus service provided during those days.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.