The Kraft Group and Patriot Place announced that free parking will be provided to Foxboro Station commuters from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2020.

“We look forward to celebrating the start of the New Year with free parking for our commuters here at Foxboro Station,” said Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place. “This exciting opportunity will provide complimentary parking in our commuter lot, which offers over 500 spots, around-the-clock security, and Patriot Place amenities to start 2020 on a strong note and encourage commuters to try out this new service.”

The complimentary parking is part of a yearlong pilot launched by the MBTA in October offering weekday commuter rail service to and from Boston.