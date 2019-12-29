Shrewsbury firefighters will have enhanced protection from exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals as a result of new state funding.

The Executive Office of Public Safety is providing the Fire Department with $2,500 to purchase 10 hoods and 15 gloves for personal protection during firefighting operations.

The funding comes from a state grant program intended to provide firefighters with more advanced gear that can reduce the amount of cancer-causing chemicals they come into contact with during their work.