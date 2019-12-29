J&J Arms, a gun and ammunition shop that generated neighborhood opposition when first proposed in the summer of 2019, has opened in East Dedham without any fanfare or fuss.
The shop, at 224 Bussey St., opened Nov. 18, according to owner Joshua Cruz.
“It’s been very good, no problems, we’ve been busy,” Cruz said in a phone interview. “I feel blessed.”
Since the store opened, Town Meeting has passed new zoning rulings that would restrict retail firearms businesses in Dedham to an adult use overlay district, which encompasses about eight properties in and around Legacy Place.
Petitions against J&J Arms focused on opposition to the shop’s location, in a neighborhood business district close to a park and schools.
Advertisement
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.