Lynnfield is served by two water districts — the Lynnfield Center Water District and the Lynnfield Water District, which serves another portion of town.

The district is embarking on a study that will assess three to four alternatives for supplementing its water resources, while also looking at how much its supply needs to grow to meet future needs.

The Lynnfield Center Water District is evaluating several options for expanding its water supply.

The Lynnfield Center Water District draws its water from wellfields within the Saugus and Ipswich River watersheds to serve its nearly 2,600 customers. The Ipswich River Watershed Association has asked the district to find other sources, especially during the summer months to reduce use of the Ipswich River, according to district officials.

The district currently imposes outdoor watering restrictions at various levels throughout the summer to conserve water and match demand with supply. Creating supplemental water supply sources could help ease the need for those restrictions as well as address lingering water discoloration complaints in certain areas, while also providing the system with a more dependable supply for years to come, officials said.

One option being considered is building a direct pipeline connecting the district to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority system through transmission mains in Saugus or Wakefield. A second is connecting to the MWRA system through the district’s existing lines in Lynnfield.

A third is building additional wellfields in the Saugus River Watershed and improved filtration systems for the Ipswich River Watershed infrastructure. A fourth would be some combination of those options.

The district plans to update customers on the study at its annual meeting in early April.

