Maynard residents have to pay a little more in fees to have their trash collected.

The Board of Selectmen voted in November to raise the price of stickers for the town’s “Pay-as-You-Throw” trash removal program, a move officials said is intended to reduce the amount of trash costs covered by property tax revenue.

Under the program, residents who want to have their trash picked up are required to purchase stickers at local stores and attach them to each bag they leave curbside. Starting Jan. 1, sticker prices rise from $1 to $2 for a 15-gallon bag, from $2 to $4 for a 32-gallon bag, and from $10 to $14 for bulk items that meet size requirements.