Maynard residents have to pay a little more in fees to have their trash collected.
The Board of Selectmen voted in November to raise the price of stickers for the town’s “Pay-as-You-Throw” trash removal program, a move officials said is intended to reduce the amount of trash costs covered by property tax revenue.
Under the program, residents who want to have their trash picked up are required to purchase stickers at local stores and attach them to each bag they leave curbside. Starting Jan. 1, sticker prices rise from $1 to $2 for a 15-gallon bag, from $2 to $4 for a 32-gallon bag, and from $10 to $14 for bulk items that meet size requirements.
Residents can still purchase the old stickers while supplies last and use them on their bags as long as they attach the correct amount on their bags to meet the new prices. The new rates are anticipated to reduce the percentage of the program that is tax-funded from 56 percent in fiscal 2019 to 18 percent in fiscal 2020. Trash sticker prices have not been increased since the program’s inception in the 1990s.
“The rate increase will narrow the gap between the revenue the town’s trash removal program generates and the actual cost of running the program . . . so the trash producer pays a greater share of the cost while the taxpayer-subsidized share is reduced,” Town Administrator Greg Johnson said in a statement.
