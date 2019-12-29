Effective Dec. 16, it was moved about 500 feet east to 283 Broadway. The change, which the MBTA implemented after evaluating it with the town’s Parking Advisory Committee, was needed due to several problems with the previous layover location, officials said. One was the inadequate length of that layover, which made it difficult for drivers to align the bus with the curb.

The MBTA recently changed the location for the layover in Arlington Center for its Route 87 bus line. The layover, the bus stop at the end of the route where buses are parked between runs, until now was located in Broadway Plaza.

As a result, the bus encroached into the travel lane during layovers, blocking access to three parking spaces, one of them a handicap spot. Vehicles exiting onto Massachusetts Avenue from Broadway also had difficulty maneuvering around the parked bus.

Additionally, the idling of the bus during certain layover periods was posing a disturbance to passersby and patrons at food establishments with outdoor seating in Broadway Plaza.

The move to 283 Broadway will result in the loss of three metered spaces, the smallest number that would be eliminated of all the options considered by the town and the MBTA.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.