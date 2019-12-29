The Nantasket Beach Resort in Hull is closed for the winter for renovations, with plans to reopen on April 15.
Hotel officials described the work as a “total face lift” with no changes in the configuration of rooms or public spaces.
The Newport Hotel Group bought the 107-room oceanfront hotel in January 2019. The hotel opened in 2001, changed hands in 2010, and was last renovated in 2016.
The property on Hull Shore Drive includes two restaurants, an indoor pool, fitness center, and 10,000 square feet of event space.
