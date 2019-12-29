A Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub recently opened its doors in Amesbury. Located on Macy Street near Route 110 and Interstate 495, the new restaurant became the 108th operated by the Woburn-based chain.

City officials were among those on hand Dec. 17 when the company held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the establishment.

“We remain committed to creating strong, long-term relationships with local residents, businesses, and organizations within the communities we serve,” Charlie Noyes, president of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub, said in a statement. “Amesbury has welcomed us with open arms, and we look forward to being a part of this local community for decades to come.”