Salem residents have a chance to offer their opinions on how the city is preparing to make its buildings, services, and activities more accessible to people with disabilities.

The city is seeking feedback on a draft update of its Americans With Disabilities Act Transition Plan, a document that evaluates how well the city is complying with the federal law requiring disability access and outlines steps for improvement.

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts Office on Disabilities awarded Salem a $75,000 grant to prepare the update. The city partnered on the effort with a consultant, the Institute for Human Centered Design.