On Dec. 21, police in Stoughton were trying to figure out who left several lizards on a sidewalk in town. They shared photos of the abandoned reptiles on social media and appealed to the public for help in solving the mystery. “Have you ever walked down the street carrying your lizards in a cage and put them down for a second to maybe update your Facebook page or scratch your nose or something?” police wrote in a Facebook post. “If so have you ever just continued your brisk walk and gotten to your destination and yelled . . . ‘oh wait . . . my lizards!! Where did I leave them last?’ Well if you have you may be in luck, because we have recovered these remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures. And before we get all super judgey about the thought of some careless lizard owner ditching their lizards in the street, we are going to assume the circumstances outlined above happened. We have your lizards and they are being taken care of. Please call us at 781-344-2424 to explain why you left your lizards on the sidewalk.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

As of Dec. 24, their owner had not been located but police reported that the lizards were “all doing well.” “They have been placed with a reptile specialist who has years of experience and a facility with the proper equipment to handle them,” police wrote on Facebook. “Our Animal Control Officer Josh Heal is simply the best in the business. Any animal taken in by our department, no matter how unique, will be properly taken care of because ACO Heal is just that good.”

Advertisement

ODD ANIMAL COMPLAINT

Advertisement

At 10:09 p.m. Dec. 10, police received a rather unusual call from a woman in Saugus. Dispatchers noted in the log that “she believes some kind of outside animal is inside her mattress,” and that the pesky creature was “moving around and scratching at the mattress.” Officer Robert Lemoine, Officer Domenic Montano, and Officer Danny Khun were dispatched to the home and checked everything out. They reported that they couldn’t find any signs of any animals in the house, and hopefully that put the woman’s fears to rest so she could finally get some sleep.

THEY SCARED MORE THAN COYOTES

At 5:46 p.m. Nov. 26, Saugus police got a call from a resident who heard the sound of gunshots coming from the area of Pillings Road. Officer Daniela Salinas, Officer William Cash, Officer Matthew Donahue, and Officer Anthony Gaieski responded to the call and spoke to folks on McIntyre Road who said they had shot an air rifle “to scare coyotes away,” according to the police log entry. Police noted that “they were advised not to use that method again.”

’TIS THE SEASON

At 8:55 p.m. Dec. 17, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a woman who could hear loud banging coming from her back door and was afraid someone was trying to break into her home. A cruiser was dispatched to the residence and the responding officer reported that it was nothing nefarious. According to a tweet by police, “the noise was caused by an Amazon Delivery driver delivering a late package.”

Advertisement

On Dec. 19 a Newton police officer was sent to Hagen Road to take a report of destruction of property. The resident told the officer that about two weeks ago someone had cut one of her strands of Christmas lights that were located in her front yard.

At 11:45 p.m. Dec. 6, a clerk at the Shell gas station on Main Street in Wilmington told police that a man tried to steal a wreath from the front of the store. When the clerk confronted him, the man “threw the wreath in the clerk’s face” and threatened him, making some racial comments as well. The clerk said the man, who was possibly in his 60s, seemed intoxicated. According to the police log entry, he got into the passenger side of a Chevy Blazer that drove away before police arrived at the scene.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.