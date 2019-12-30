Quincy’s Thomas Crane Public Library is looking for literacy volunteers to tutor adults who are learning to read. Volunteers are required to attend a two-hour orientation and a 21-hour training before being matched with a student. Tutoring pairs meet two hours per week for nine to 12 months. For those interested in volunteering, the library will hold Literacy Volunteer Orientations on Monday, Jan. 6 and Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information call 617-376-1300, ext. 5.

WEST

The RTN Employees Community Outreach Committee in Waltham recently provided gifts to nearly 50 children ranging in age from 4 years old to teenagers. RTN worked with the organization Healthy Waltham to support Africano Waltham, a local program that supports young children of African immigrants. RTN Federal Credit Union supports the local community by offering funds and volunteering to assist local organizations and charities.

Gore Place, a historic site in Waltham, is holding its annual book sale and preview party in January. From Jan. 18 through Jan. 25, paperback books sell for $1 and hardcovers for $2. The sale will run Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at 52 Gore St. To donate books and for more information, call 781-894-2798, ext. 12.

NORTH

Salem State University has received a gold seal for excellence in student voter engagement from an initiative started by Tufts University’s Institute for Democracy & Higher Education. Colleges and universities with 2018 midterm student voter rates between 40 and 49 percent were awarded gold seals, and Salem State’s voting average was 47 percent, which is above the national average and nearly double the university’s midterm voter rate in 2014. For more information, visit salemstate.edu/civicengagement.

Students and faculty at Essex Tech in Danvers recently purchased and wrapped more than 1,500 gifts for 175 children. This is the school’s fifth time hosting the annual Hawk Holiday Hope Gift Drive. The Essex Tech community hosts the toy drives to give back to local children in need and to teach students the value of helping others in their community. The gifts this year were brought to the Department of Children and Family Services in Salem.

Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.