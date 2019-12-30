HAMILTON A lecture commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, with a panel of speakers offering different perspectives, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St. Tickets may be reserved for $20 at hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead.

HAVERHILL The Museum of Printing is celebrating its acquisition of the Schappler Typographical Ephemera collection with a party on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 15 Thornton Ave. The new holding encompasses 11,000 rare items, many of which will be on display, including promotional ephemera, type specimen books, and correspondence with typographic designers. For museum hours, admission prices, and more information, visit museumofprinting.org.