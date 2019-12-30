HAMILTON A lecture commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, with a panel of speakers offering different perspectives, will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St. Tickets may be reserved for $20 at hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead.
HAVERHILL The Museum of Printing is celebrating its acquisition of the Schappler Typographical Ephemera collection with a party on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 15 Thornton Ave. The new holding encompasses 11,000 rare items, many of which will be on display, including promotional ephemera, type specimen books, and correspondence with typographic designers. For museum hours, admission prices, and more information, visit museumofprinting.org.
Advertisement
LAWRENCE Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., celebrates the annual winter roost of thousands of crows with three free exhibits from Friday, Jan. 10, through Thursday, March 12. In the Chester F. Sidell Gallery, “By a Thread” features photography by Elaine Bezold, Barbara Bosworth, and Andrew S. Yang. A juried collection of crow photography is displayed in the Elizabeth A. Beland Gallery, and visitors are invited to view handmade books by artists of all ages in the community artist exhibition space. An opening reception takes place on Friday, Jan. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., and gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org.
MARBLEHEAD Set in actor John Barrymore’s apartment in New York City, the play “I Hate Hamlet” portrays television star Andrew Rally’s struggles with confidence, his girlfriend, and the ghost of Barrymore, who has returned to the living to convince Rally to play his dream role. The Mugford Street Players perform the show from Friday, Jan. 10, through Sunday, Jan. 26, at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St. Tickets are available at mltlive.com and Arnould Gallery & Framing, 111 Washington St.
Advertisement
CINDY CANTRELL
Send items at least two weeks in advance to cindycantrell20@gmail.com.