Thoreau, the great essayist, knew what he was talking about. Being outside in winter is not as easy as during the rest of the year, when we can pop outdoors without a second thought. Winter means more clothing — layers, coats, boots, gloves, and hats. In a nutshell, more work.

“We must go out and re-ally ourselves to Nature every day. We must make root, send out some little fibre at least, even every winter day. I am sensible that I am imbibing health when I open my mouth to the wind.”

But the extra effort, as Thoreau discovered, delivers many rewards.

“When the weather turns colder and snow covers the ground, I haven’t given up on hiking,” said Franklin’s Lafe Low, author of “60 Hikes Within 60 Miles of Boston.” “I head to the woods with a pair of snowshoes for what is almost always a nice, quiet, peaceful winter hike.”

Modern snowshoes are so well-designed — with spring-action platforms — and lightweight that they can transform a romp through fresh powder into an absolute delight, regardless of your age.

“My dog Dargo and I love the snow animal tracking, deep-silence solitude, and making trails for the wildlife when the snow is deep,” said John Hubbard, 54, retail sales and buyer at the Natick Outdoor Store. “One unique advantage that I bought into with snowshoes is their versatility. Everything from climbing a high bank and raking the roof to walking through miles of dense, wooded spaces.

“Motivation in winter time is tough, but snowshoeing can break up the monotony and fill your lungs with some fresh air,” said Hubbard. “Honestly, my dog loves it, and that motivates me.”

If you have the inclination, there’s no shortage of places to explore by snowshoe following a snowfall, ranging from state parks and forests to other local conservation areas, including Trustees of Reservations properties.

“A state park that is easy to find and excellent to explore on snowshoes is Ashland State Park,” said Low, 57. “The primary trail here wraps all the way around the Ashland Reservoir. There’s a little bit of up and down, but it’s mostly a low-angle hike through the forest encircling the reservoir.

“When I feel like taking off and snowshoeing for as long as my legs with allow, the massive trail network at Blue Hills State Reservation is the place,” he said. “You can start at the ski area parking lot, or over by the large lot near Houghton Pond. Either entry will get you into the spectacular spiderweb of trails.”

In addition to obtaining a good pair of snowshoes, featuring a solid binding system and ample flotation, and hiking/ski poles, you should be mindful of what to wear. Snowshoeing is fun, but it’s still work. Layers, with windproof but breathable fabrics, are your best bet.

“Wool is my best friend — breathable, durable, fire retardant, overall a wonderful material,” said Ronald Carson, 47, service manager for Union Cycle in Attleboro. “As I tend to sweat quite a bit, I learned that multiple, thin layers are better for me than one or two thicker layers.”

If you’re not ready to commit fully to snowshoeing, many retail outlets, like the Natick Outdoor Store, offer rentals. The Trustees of Reservations also offer snowshoe tours at several properties, such as the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum in Lincoln, and weekend rentals at Rocky Woods in Medfield and Fruitlands Museum in Harvard.

For a list of Trustees of Reservations properties offering snowshoe tours and rentals, visit thetrustees.org/snowshoe.

Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.