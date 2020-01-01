NORWELL The South Shore Natural Science Center will show an exhibit of “Farm Portraits” by Taunton artist Nichole Speciale, consisting of prints, cards, and journals featuring regional produce. Intended to help “educate consumers on the joys and benefits of knowing your vegetables, your farmers, and your community,” the exhibit will open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and run through Feb. 2, with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center at 48 Jacobs Lane. It’s free. For more information, visit ssnsc.org.

HINGHAM Musicians in grades 6 through 8 are invited to take part in a “Middle School Monster Jam” at South Shore Conservatory. All musicians — horns, winds, strings, rhythm, and voice — are invited to bring their instruments, experience coaching by conservatory instructors, and take part in the all-instrument jam. Parents are invited to attend the jam at the end of the session at the music school, 1 Conservatory Drive, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, visit sscmusic.org/event/middle-school-monster-jam.