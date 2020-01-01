NORWELL The South Shore Natural Science Center will show an exhibit of “Farm Portraits” by Taunton artist Nichole Speciale, consisting of prints, cards, and journals featuring regional produce. Intended to help “educate consumers on the joys and benefits of knowing your vegetables, your farmers, and your community,” the exhibit will open on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and run through Feb. 2, with an opening reception on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center at 48 Jacobs Lane. It’s free. For more information, visit ssnsc.org.
HINGHAM Musicians in grades 6 through 8 are invited to take part in a “Middle School Monster Jam” at South Shore Conservatory. All musicians — horns, winds, strings, rhythm, and voice — are invited to bring their instruments, experience coaching by conservatory instructors, and take part in the all-instrument jam. Parents are invited to attend the jam at the end of the session at the music school, 1 Conservatory Drive, on Friday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, visit sscmusic.org/event/middle-school-monster-jam.
MARSHFIELD Three adult book groups will begin a new year this week at Ventress Memorial Library, 15 Library Plaza. The Nonfiction Book Group will discuss “The Art of Rivalry,” by Sebastian Smee, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The Classic Book Group will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. to discuss Wallace Stegner’s prize-winning novel “Angle of Repose.” The Contemporary Book Group will discuss “Goodbye, Vitamin,” by Rachel Khong, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information about library events, visit ventresslibrary.org.
HINGHAM Hingham Public Library will launch a new artist-in-residence pilot program connecting the arts with literature intended for children ages 5 to 10 and their families. Choreographer Nikki Hu and musician Guy Van Duser will lead an interactive dance series based on Hu’s premise that “dancing is like talking without words,” and present two dances set to Van Duser’s music. The program will take place on two Saturdays each month, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 11 and ending March 2. Participants are asked to register online at
hinghamlibrary.org/register or call
781-741-1405, ext. 1403.
ROBERT KNOX
