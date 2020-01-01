CONCORD The radio show “Says You!,” broadcast every Saturday at 8 p.m. on WGBH 89.7 and by podcast, comes to Concord for a live performance on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 51 Walden St. Fun, fast-paced, intellectual humor marks this witty word game in which the audience and cast are challenged by difficult questions dished out by writer and host Dave Zobel. Tickets are $42.50. For tickets or more information, go to www.saysyou.net/event/concord-winter-warmup.

WAYLAND The 2020 Wayland Winter Farmers Market season begins on Saturday, Jan. 11, and runs weekly through March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Russell’s Garden Center, 397 Boston Post Road. Special events this year include New England Cheese Day on Feb. 8, Massachusetts Farm Wineries Day on March 7, and Farm Fiber Days on two Sundays, Jan. 26 and March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to the Wayland Winter Farmers Market Facebook page or call 508-358-2283.