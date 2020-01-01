CONCORD The radio show “Says You!,” broadcast every Saturday at 8 p.m. on WGBH 89.7 and by podcast, comes to Concord for a live performance on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, 51 Walden St. Fun, fast-paced, intellectual humor marks this witty word game in which the audience and cast are challenged by difficult questions dished out by writer and host Dave Zobel. Tickets are $42.50. For tickets or more information, go to www.saysyou.net/event/concord-winter-warmup.
WAYLAND The 2020 Wayland Winter Farmers Market season begins on Saturday, Jan. 11, and runs weekly through March 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Russell’s Garden Center, 397 Boston Post Road. Special events this year include New England Cheese Day on Feb. 8, Massachusetts Farm Wineries Day on March 7, and Farm Fiber Days on two Sundays, Jan. 26 and March 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, go to the Wayland Winter Farmers Market Facebook page or call 508-358-2283.
NATICK The HillBenders perform “WhoGrass!,” a chronological journey of The Who’s catalog through the audio lens of bluegrass instrumentation, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. at The Center for the Arts in Natick. Tickets are $35 general admission; $30 members. The Center for the Arts is located at 14 Summer St. For tickets or more information, call 508-647-0097 or go to natickarts.org.
AYER The Ayer Cultural Council presents “Faces of Veterans,” an exhibit of works by local photographer Bret Bahe featuring images and narratives of local military heroes, for just one evening on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 6 to 9:30 p.m., at the Great Hall, 1 Main St. Admission is free, though donations are appreciated. Proceeds will go to The Gary Sinise Foundation, which sponsors programs for veterans, current military members, and their families.
