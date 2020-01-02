“Ever since I left [Shawsheen], one thing that’s been really big for me has been the support back home,” Ferri said. “I go back and went to the [Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Billerica] practice where it all started. Seeing all the parents and kids so excited to see me there . . . there’s a certain pride in this whole area that they have for a guy like me. It makes everything a lot easier knowing I have these people care about me.”

Now a junior at Kent State University, the Billerica resident has compiled a 14-2 mark in a season he is redshirting to gain weight and get stronger, coach Jim Andrassy said. Ferri has been competing in open tournaments at 125 pounds.

Jake Ferri was nearly unstoppable on the mat at Shawsheen Tech. The Globe’s Division 1 Wrestler of the Year in 2016 and 2017, Ferri racked up a 203-24 record with a pair of New England championships for the Rams.

Ferri took some time to talk to the Globe between takedowns.

Q. You wrestled at 113 [pounds] in high school. Now you are competing at 125. How difficult was the transition?

A. Wrestling at 113, I was [really] around 120. I’ve been lifting since I was in like seventh grade, but I wasn’t lifting right . . . I’ve learned a lot throughout the years. I’m a pretty small 125 right now. I walk around at about 130, 132. I’ve managed to add a few pounds every year.

Q. The biggest difference between the schedules of high school vs. college wrestling?

A. In college, every match is a hard match. Even if kids aren’t so good, you have to wrestle so hard. In high school you run into a tough kid now and then. Wrestling in college you have to be prepared to battle every match.

Q. Your course of study?



A. I’m an exercise science major. I’m also picking up a business minor. I imagine I’ll move back home, get a job somewhere in the personal training or strength and conditioning field.

Q. What prompted you to pursue wrestling initially?

A. In fourth grade, I first started wrestling at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Billerica. I had a few family friends suggest that I try it. Wrestling after some time really stuck out to me. I had some really good coaches. Once I got to eighth grade, I really started to take it serious. A few years later, I realized I wanted to go to college. If I didn’t have wrestling, I wouldn’t be in college. I’d be . . . a plumber. Without it, my life would be totally different.

Q. What’s something that casual sports fans don’t realize about your sport?

A. Wrestling’s not a very mainstream sport, but I think it’s been growing in popularity a lot. The rules and everything, it’s a confusing sport to watch if you don’t know the rules. If you know anything about wrestling, you know how hard of a grind it is, and how great of a sport it is.

Q. Why Kent State?

A. I had a couple different options, a couple different schools. I know I wanted to wrestle Division 1. . . . I got a call from the coaches here; a week later, I flew out to visit and they gave me a really great opportunity. I love my team. The school is awesome.

Q. Is there a wrestler you followed closely while growing up?

A. There were two people that I loved to watch. [Former Billerica great] Kenny Anderson, rest in peace, who won three Division 3 titles [and was later a three-time All-American at Wartburg]. Seeing a kid from Billerica made me think “Why can’t I take it this far?” . . . Alex Najjar went to Boston University. Both of the guys I had an opportunity to work out with when I was younger, which was huge for me.

Q. Your favorite sports to watch or play other than wrestling?

A. Sometimes I’ll play ultimate Frisbee, maybe some soccer or football. I like to watch hockey.

Q. How do you celebrate a big victory?

A. I remember in high school I’d wear an old Shawsheen ringlet that had a Superfan symbol in the middle. I’d usually flex and do the Rob Van Dam celebration.

